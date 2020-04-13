Covid-19. Sturgill Simpson racconta del suo ricovero e delle difficoltà per ottenere un tampone negli Stati Uniti

Attraverso un post condiviso via Instagram, il cantante country rock Sturgill Simpson fornisce un emblematico spaccato sulla miope gestione da parte del servizio sanitario statunitense rispetto alla gestione dell’emergenza Corona Virus negli ultimi due mesi, attaccando duramente Trump e la gente che mette davanti gli affari alla vita delle persone.

Al ritorno da un tour in Europa occidentale, Simpson scrive di essersi fatto accompagnare dalla moglie in ospedale accusando dolori al petto, febbre e «pressione sanguigna da pre-infarto». Era il 13 marzo, quattro giorni dopo che dalle nostre parti Giuseppe Conte aveva esteso la quarantena all’intero territorio nazionale per contrastare la crescita pandemica del virus. Una volta ospedalizzato in Alabama il personale medico della struttura si è ripetutamente rifiutato di sottoporlo ad un tampone che verificasse o meno la positività al Covid-19.

«I medici si sono rifiutati di farmi il test – scrive il musicista – Sostentavano che non rientravo nei criteri per effettuarlo. Che era impossibile che lo avessi contratto data la sua estrema rarità. E che non era presente in Europa Occidentale nel periodo in cui ero stato lì [cosa che sappiamo non essere corretta]. Come se ciò non bastasse, due differenti infermiere mi hanno detto che ero la prima persona in quell’ospedale ad avanzare una richiesta del genere».

Simpson – che non presenta quasi nessun sintomo ora – afferma di aver potuto effettuare il test soltanto la settimana scorsa e questo grazie all’apertura di un servizio di controlli rapidi effettuabili direttamente a bordo della propria automobile, il cosiddetto tampone drive-thru, già utilizzato in Corea e tra l’altro attivato la settimana scorsa anche sul nostro territorio (anche se solo su chiamata del servizio igiene della Asl). I risultati, forniti lo scorso 10 aprile dal Centro Controllo Malattie di Nashville, hanno dunque confermato i sospetti di positività al Covid-19. La moglie invece – che gli è stata accanto durante questo intero periodo – è invece risultata negativa.

«Tutto ciò che so è che ho sentito i primi sintomi un mese fa – scrive – ed ora sono ancora positivo e contagioso pertanto starò in quarantena fino al 19 aprile». La lettera si conclude con un duro sarcastico monito rivolto a Trump e ai suoi quotidiani briefing dalla Casa Bianca: «consoliamoci del fatto che il nostro Governo ha indetto una task force – presieduta da un uomo che non crede nella scienza ed è contrario ai test di massa – al fine di far ripartire l’economia».

Il caso di Simpson presenta tratti in comune con quello del britannico Ed O’Brien, chitarrista dei Radiohead e solista come EOB, che si è visto negare il test nonostante evidenti sintomi da Corona Virus culminati il mese scorso con la perdita dell’olfatto e del gusto. O’Brien, come molti altri cittadini del Regno Unito, è stato costretto a curarsi in proprio a domicilio e per fortuna ora sta meglio.