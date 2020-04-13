Covid-19. Sturgill Simpson racconta del suo ricovero e delle difficoltà per ottenere un tampone negli Stati Uniti

Attraverso un post condiviso via Instagram, il cantante country rock Sturgill Simpson fornisce un emblematico spaccato sulla miope gestione da parte del servizio sanitario statunitense rispetto alla gestione dell’emergenza Corona Virus negli ultimi due mesi, attaccando duramente Trump e la gente che mette davanti gli affari alla vita delle persone.
Al ritorno da un tour in Europa occidentale, Simpson scrive di essersi fatto accompagnare dalla moglie in ospedale accusando dolori al petto, febbre e «pressione sanguigna da pre-infarto». Era il 13 marzo, quattro giorni dopo che dalle nostre parti Giuseppe Conte aveva esteso la quarantena all’intero territorio nazionale per contrastare la crescita pandemica del virus. Una volta ospedalizzato in Alabama il personale medico della struttura si è ripetutamente rifiutato di sottoporlo ad un tampone che verificasse o meno la positività al Covid-19.
«I medici si sono rifiutati di farmi il test – scrive il musicista – Sostentavano che non rientravo nei criteri per effettuarlo. Che era impossibile che lo avessi contratto data la sua estrema rarità. E che non era presente in Europa Occidentale nel periodo in cui ero stato lì [cosa che sappiamo non essere corretta]. Come se ciò non bastasse, due differenti infermiere mi hanno detto che ero la prima persona in quell’ospedale ad avanzare una richiesta del genere».
Simpson – che non presenta quasi nessun sintomo ora – afferma di aver potuto effettuare il test soltanto la settimana scorsa e questo grazie all’apertura di un servizio di controlli rapidi effettuabili direttamente a bordo della propria automobile, il cosiddetto tampone drive-thru, già utilizzato in Corea e tra l’altro attivato la settimana scorsa anche sul nostro territorio (anche se solo su chiamata del servizio igiene della Asl). I risultati, forniti lo scorso 10 aprile dal Centro Controllo Malattie di Nashville, hanno dunque confermato i sospetti di positività al Covid-19. La moglie invece – che gli è stata accanto durante questo intero periodo – è invece risultata negativa.
«Tutto ciò che so è che ho sentito i primi sintomi un mese fa – scrive – ed ora sono ancora positivo e contagioso pertanto starò in quarantena fino al 19 aprile». La lettera si conclude con un duro sarcastico monito rivolto a Trump e ai suoi quotidiani briefing dalla Casa Bianca: «consoliamoci del fatto che il nostro Governo ha indetto una task force – presieduta da un uomo che non crede nella scienza ed è contrario ai test di massa – al fine di far ripartire l’economia».
Ok since they are in short supply these days here are some facts… We were on tour in Western Europe for two weeks late Jan /early Feb..then up and down the southeast/eastern US playing arena shows mid Feb to early March. We played Charleston, SC on March 10 and they pulled the plug on our tour March 12 and I returned home. This photo was taken at 9am on March 13th when my wife took me to our local hospital ER due to chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels. I spent an hour listening to a (highly condescending) Doctor refuse to test me because I “did not fit testing criteria” and tell me why it was impossible that I had contracted the virus due to its extreme rarity and that it was not in western Europe yet during that same period (which we now know is incorrect) even though I was told by two nurses that I was the first person their hospital had walk in requesting to be tested. Almost one month later on April 6th my wife and I were both tested after finally finding a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot. Yesterday on Friday April 10th, after almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19. My wife (who has been by my side since Europe) tested negative. I should also add that the CDC nurse I spoke to yesterday told me that it reacts differently in a case by case basis and the White House briefings and the information they are providing is basically pure speculation causing fear and that the only thing anybody knows is that we don’t really know much yet. All I know is I first felt symptoms a month ago yet Im still positive and contagious and now on quarantine in the dojo until April 19th and really wishing Id taken my wife’s advice and put a bathroom in the floor plans..live and learn. But hey, at least our Government appointed task force headed by a man who does not believe in science is against mass testing and we now have a second task force in the works to “open America back up for business”! Dick Daddy out.
Il caso di Simpson presenta tratti in comune con quello del britannico Ed O’Brien, chitarrista dei Radiohead e solista come EOB, che si è visto negare il test nonostante evidenti sintomi da Corona Virus culminati il mese scorso con la perdita dell’olfatto e del gusto. O’Brien, come molti altri cittadini del Regno Unito, è stato costretto a curarsi in proprio a domicilio e per fortuna ora sta meglio.