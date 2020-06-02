Ancora una triste notizia dal mondo del rock’n’roll. Ieri 1 giugno, all’età di 63 anni, è morto Joey Image, storico batterista dei Misfits. Anche se non sono stati forniti dettagli sul decesso, il musicista combatteva contro il cancro dal 2016. Image ha fatto parte della band horror punk tra il 1978 e il 1979, suonando nell’EP Horror Business, nello storico singolo Night of the Living Dead e registrando in parte l’EP Beware. Altri suoi contributi possono essere ascoltati nella raccolta Legacy of Brutality. Si riunì per un breve periodo al gruppo per uno show dal vivo nel 2000 (in calce l’audio del concerto in streaming su YouTube).

Dopo i Misfits, Image ha militato in molte altre band, come Human Buffet, Mary Tyler Whores, Strap-Ons, The Bell Ringers, Hollywood 77’s e Undead. La notizia della sua morte è stata diffusa per prima dalla pagina Facebook The New York Hardcore Chronicles e successivamente confermata dal profilo Twitter ufficiale dei Misfits.

RIP Joey Image, March 5, 1957 – June 1, 2020. Misfits drummer 78 – 79. Appears on the Misfits classic “Horror Business” & “Night of the Living Dead” 7-inches. Seen here on drums with the Misfits live at Irving Plaza Halloween night 1979 in NYC. #themisfits #ripjoeyimage pic.twitter.com/vePIqANzsZ — The Misfits (@themisfits) June 2, 2020