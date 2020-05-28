“Giustizia per George Floyd”. Le proteste del mondo della musica e dello sport per l’orrore di Minneapolis

Non si placano le proteste negli Stati Uniti per l’ennesimo caso di omicidio di un membro della comunità afroamericana da parte dalla polizia. E tanto forti sono le denunce quanto raggelante è la dinamica dell’aggressione che pare rispondere ad un protocollo impartito alle forze dell’ordine durante i loro training: sia la recente morte del 46enne di Minneapolis George Floyd sia quella di Eric Garner nel 2014, sono avvenute allo stesso modo, con un ginocchio schiacciato sul collo di entrambi, mentre sono costretti a terra, e con il peso del corpo degli agenti a impedire loro di respirare. In entrambi i casi le vittime hanno esalato l’ultimo respiro dopo aver implorato gli aggressori: “I can’t breathe”.
Dalla stella del baskert LeBron James all’icona Hip Hop Snoop Dogg, da Madonna a Janelle Monae, da Sia a Ice Cube, le denunce si sono moltiplicate in questi giorni e non si placano neanche oggi, a 3 giorni dalla morte di Floyd. Di seguito alcuni post condivisi via social media.
View this post on Instagram
with his knee on his neck, handcuffed and helpless, crying for his life with his face in the street is the most sickening, heartbreaking thing ive seen in a long time. This Officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and Pride. This has to stop!! Until we can over come Racism in America— no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops. God Bless you George Floyd Im so sorry for you and your family. And all the senseless killings that have gone before you. Will it ever end? 🙏🏼 I pray to GOD it does one day. Until then—Fuck The Police! Yea I said it. Im not interested in being PC. Im interested in Justice. @shaunking #georgefloyd #justice #guncontrol
https://www.instagram.com/p/CAqsmwqn4AF/?utm_source=ig_embed
How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back??? https://t.co/sXDq7SXl6W
— Ice Cube (@icecube) May 26, 2020
john boyega went off on his live as he should pic.twitter.com/DyoztIaVpm
— n (@hopelesshabit) May 27, 2020
I really fucking hate racists.
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020