“Giustizia per George Floyd”. Le proteste del mondo della musica e dello sport per l’orrore di Minneapolis

Non si placano le proteste negli Stati Uniti per l’ennesimo caso di omicidio di un membro della comunità afroamericana da parte dalla polizia. E tanto forti sono le denunce quanto raggelante è la dinamica dell’aggressione che pare rispondere ad un protocollo impartito alle forze dell’ordine durante i loro training: sia la recente morte del 46enne di Minneapolis George Floyd sia quella di Eric Garner nel 2014, sono avvenute allo stesso modo, con un ginocchio schiacciato sul collo di entrambi, mentre sono costretti a terra, e con il peso del corpo degli agenti a impedire loro di respirare. In entrambi i casi le vittime hanno esalato l’ultimo respiro dopo aver implorato gli aggressori: “I can’t breathe”.

Dalla stella del baskert LeBron James all’icona Hip Hop Snoop Dogg, da Madonna a Janelle Monae, da Sia a Ice Cube, le denunce si sono moltiplicate in questi giorni e non si placano neanche oggi, a 3 giorni dalla morte di Floyd. Di seguito alcuni post condivisi via social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAqsmwqn4AF/?utm_source=ig_embed

28 Maggio 2020 di Edoardo Bridda
