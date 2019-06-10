Morto a 52 anni Bushwick Bill, rapper dei Geto Boys

Come confermato dalla sua pubblicistaBushwick Bill è morto la scorsa notte all’età di 52 anni dopo una breve malattia. Al rapper dei Geto Boys era infatti stato diagnosticato all’inizio dell’anno un cancro al pancreas al quarto stadio. Tantissime le voci del mondo dell’hip-hop (e non solo) a tributargli omaggi attraverso i social media.

Dopo essersi fatto un nome a Houston, si unì ai Geto Boys alla fine degli anni Ottanta in qualità di ballerino con il nomignolo di Little Billy – in riferimento alla propria statura – ma ben presto fu incoraggiato a dedicarsi al rap dopo che i colleghi lo sentirono esibirsi nelle canzoni dei Public Enemies. L’esordio della band è Making Trouble del 1988, mentre una delle canzoni più note di Bill, Size Ain’t Shit, compare in Grip It! On That Other Level del 1989. Del 2009 è l’album My Testimony of Redemption, influenzato dalla sua rinascita cristiana.

10 Giugno 2019 di Davide Cantire
