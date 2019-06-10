Morto a 52 anni Bushwick Bill, rapper dei Geto Boys

Come confermato dalla sua pubblicista, Bushwick Bill è morto la scorsa notte all’età di 52 anni dopo una breve malattia. Al rapper dei Geto Boys era infatti stato diagnosticato all’inizio dell’anno un cancro al pancreas al quarto stadio. Tantissime le voci del mondo dell’hip-hop (e non solo) a tributargli omaggi attraverso i social media.
Dopo essersi fatto un nome a Houston, si unì ai Geto Boys alla fine degli anni Ottanta in qualità di ballerino con il nomignolo di Little Billy – in riferimento alla propria statura – ma ben presto fu incoraggiato a dedicarsi al rap dopo che i colleghi lo sentirono esibirsi nelle canzoni dei Public Enemies. L’esordio della band è Making Trouble del 1988, mentre una delle canzoni più note di Bill, Size Ain’t Shit, compare in Grip It! On That Other Level del 1989. Del 2009 è l’album My Testimony of Redemption, influenzato dalla sua rinascita cristiana.
The family of Bushwick Bill has now confirmed that the Geto Boy has passed away. Rest In Peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vXzAN1VSu0
— Cypress Hill ™ (@cypresshill) June 10, 2019
RIP Bushwick Bill, aka Dr. Wolfgang Von Bushwickin, the barbarian mother funky stay high dollar billster, who gave the Geto Boys that extra hint of flavor. A tragic life but a long legacy. Halloween will always fall on a weekend. Pour out a little Everclear… pic.twitter.com/T58kCqvzMy
— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) June 10, 2019
April 7. The last time I saw him. He was, is and will always be a legend. God bless his soul and his family. There will never be another. RIP Bushwick Bill. Geto Boys. https://t.co/KUfgxHSAQa
— Bun B (@BunBTrillOG) June 9, 2019