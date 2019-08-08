David Berman. Morto a 52 anni il fondatore dei Silver Jews

Un fulmine a ciel sereno: Drag City, label di David Berman dai tempi dei Silver Jews, comunica la triste notizia della morte del musicista. «Un grande amico e uno degli individui che più ci hanno ispirato se n’è andato», leggiamo nella breve nota che non include alcun dettaglio circa le cause della scomparsa.

Berman era tornato in attività quest’anno dopo un lungo periodo di silenzio con un nuovo alias – Purple Mountains – con il quale aveva pubblicato un ottima prova omonima, recensita su queste pagine da Stefano Solventi. Era anche previsto un tour di supporto in partenza proprio quest’estate.

L’ultimo album a nome Silver Jews è Lookout Mountain, Lookout Sea, disco pubblicato sempre da Drag City nel 2008 e recensito su SA da Antonio Puglia. Sempre di Puglia, su queste pagine potete leggere l’intervista che il musicista gli ha concesso nel 2005. Di seguito un breve estratto e il post con il quale Drag City ha comunicato il suo decesso.

«E’ un po’ infelice credere che tutto ciò che fai è deciso dal Fato. A volte succedono cose che ti danno la possibilità di dire “questo doveva accadere”, e in un contesto creativo ciò può essere piuttosto demoralizzante: “Se questo doveva accadere come posso dire di essere completamente padrone di ciò che faccio?”. E’ come attaccare se stessi»

Alla notizia della morte di Berman, i post di cordoglio si sono moltiplicati sui social media. Tra loro non potevano mancare quelli dei Pavement, Stephen Malkmus e Bob Nastanovich, con i quali, alla fine degli anni ’80, Berman aveva fondato i Silver Jews. Proprio con Malkmus, tra le altre cose, parlavamo di lui e degli esordi della formazione in una recente intervista. Di seguito trovate il suo messaggio ma anche quelli dei Deerhunter, dei Broken Social Scene e tanti altri.

8 Agosto 2019 di Edoardo Bridda
