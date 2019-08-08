David Berman. Morto a 52 anni il fondatore dei Silver Jews

Un fulmine a ciel sereno: Drag City, label di David Berman dai tempi dei Silver Jews, comunica la triste notizia della morte del musicista. «Un grande amico e uno degli individui che più ci hanno ispirato se n’è andato», leggiamo nella breve nota che non include alcun dettaglio circa le cause della scomparsa.

Berman era tornato in attività quest’anno dopo un lungo periodo di silenzio con un nuovo alias – Purple Mountains – con il quale aveva pubblicato un ottima prova omonima, recensita su queste pagine da Stefano Solventi. Era anche previsto un tour di supporto in partenza proprio quest’estate.

L’ultimo album a nome Silver Jews è Lookout Mountain, Lookout Sea, disco pubblicato sempre da Drag City nel 2008 e recensito su SA da Antonio Puglia. Sempre di Puglia, su queste pagine potete leggere l’intervista che il musicista gli ha concesso nel 2005. Di seguito un breve estratto e il post con il quale Drag City ha comunicato il suo decesso.

«E’ un po’ infelice credere che tutto ciò che fai è deciso dal Fato. A volte succedono cose che ti danno la possibilità di dire “questo doveva accadere”, e in un contesto creativo ciò può essere piuttosto demoralizzante: “Se questo doveva accadere come posso dire di essere completamente padrone di ciò che faccio?”. E’ come attaccare se stessi»

We couldn't be more sorry to tell you this. David Berman passed away earlier today. A great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we've ever known is gone. Rest easy, David. pic.twitter.com/5n5bctcu4j — 𝕯𝖗𝖆𝖌 𝕮𝖎𝖙𝖞 (@dragcityrecords) August 7, 2019

Alla notizia della morte di Berman, i post di cordoglio si sono moltiplicati sui social media. Tra loro non potevano mancare quelli dei Pavement, Stephen Malkmus e Bob Nastanovich, con i quali, alla fine degli anni ’80, Berman aveva fondato i Silver Jews. Proprio con Malkmus, tra le altre cose, parlavamo di lui e degli esordi della formazione in una recente intervista. Di seguito trovate il suo messaggio ma anche quelli dei Deerhunter, dei Broken Social Scene e tanti altri.

I didn’t know about my friend DCB when I wrote this must have been in the air .His death is fucking dark ..depression is crippling.. he was a one of a kinder the songs he wrote were his main passion esp at the end. Hope death equals peace cuz he could sure use it — Stephen malkmus (@dronecoma) August 8, 2019

rest in peace to the great David Berman 😞 — el-p (@therealelp) August 8, 2019

half hours on earth, what are they worth? David Berman’s songs occupy such a special place in my heart and hearing that he’s gone is devastating 💔 https://t.co/X08KGG9TSX — Lisa Prank (@lisaprank) August 8, 2019

Crushed. So much beauty. RIP DB. This one: Well the water looks like jewelry

When it's coming out the spout

And nothing could make me feel better

Than a wet kiss on the mouth

Fake ID's and honey bees

The jagged skyline of car keys

I never knew a bird could fly so low — Craig Finn (@steadycraig) August 8, 2019

The worst news. Dave was bonefide genius and a wonderful human being. My heart goes out to all his friends and family. https://t.co/wxSPpDZLHD — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) August 7, 2019

this is terrible news. as a poet and songwriter and fellow umass alum i couldn’t have respected him more. RIP david, what a loss of a tremendous talent https://t.co/myzgKZ3jQp — speedy ortiz haunted presence? (@sad13) August 7, 2019