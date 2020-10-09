John Lennon. Il ricordo di Beatles, Paul McCartney, Sean Lennon e molti altri

Oggi John Lennon avrebbe compiuto 80 anni e per l’occasione abbiamo pubblicato la recensione classic di Double Fantasy, purtroppo ultimo album del cantautore, a cura di Antonio Puglia. Sui social, invece, sono stati in tantissimi, tra le varie personalità del mondo della musica, a dedicare un ricordo a Lennon.
Tra questi, immancabili quelli di Paul McCartney, che ha postato una foto d’epoca che lo ritrae insieme all’amico, il messaggio di Brian Wilson, il toccante video tributo condiviso dall’account ufficiale dei Beatles e l’esibizione di Sean Lennon, figlio di John e Yoko Ono, in diretta al Late Show di Stephen Colbert dove ha intonato Isolation.
Ovviamente, dai social è arrivato anche il messaggio d’auguri di Yoko Ono, che li ha ripetuti per il figlio Sean, anch’egli nato il 9 ottobre.
Happy Birthday John!Happy Birthday Sean!Yes, you are my angels. I love you! yokohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buSi5Gn5BdM
I love this picture, it reminds me of the bond between us. Happy 80th John. Love Paul
